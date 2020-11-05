Covid Continues With College Sports Issues

UNDATED (AP) - The season opener between California and Washington has been canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players.

The Pac-12 says Cal doesn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of the positive test and the need for other players to isolate under contact tracing protocols. Pac-12 guidelines require at least 53 scholarship players to be available for a game to be played. The conference says the game will be declared a no-contest.

The Pac-12 is kicking off its shortened season this weekend.

In other virus-related developments in college sports:

- The American Athletic Conference has postponed Saturday’s football game between Tulsa and host Navy following a rash of positive COVID-19 tests at the Naval Academy. Many Navy athletes are under quarantine, and the Midshipmen have temporarily halted all football activities. It’s the fourth FBS game this week and the 41st this season to be postponed or canceled. A makeup date has not been announced. Tulsa and Navy do not share a common open date the rest of the season. This is the fourth time that a Tulsa game has been postponed or canceled due to COVID cases.

- UConn has suspended all men’s basketball activities after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. The school made the announcement Thursday but did not say who had contracted the virus or when. The school says officials are currently conducting contact tracing and won’t resume practice until medical professionals deem it safe. The Huskies are scheduled to open the season on Dec. 2 in the Legends Classic at the Mohegan Sun arena, which is about 30 miles south of campus in Uncasville.

- The Tennessee Vols and Lady Vols will have a maximum capacity of about 4,000 fans for basketball games this season. That’s close to 18% of the seating Thompson-Boling Arena. The school says it’s following recommendations from the Southeastern Conference for indoor events, which requires at least 6 feet between groups along with a 12-foot buffer zone between fans and personnel and players on the court. That means the first four rows will be empty. Fans at must wear face coverings except when eating or drinking.

- Marquette won’t allow fans at any men’s basketball or women’s basketball home games through at least the rest of 2020 due to safety concerns regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic. Athletic director Bill Scholl said the school would continue to evaluate the situation as the season progresses. If the school decides to admit fans in early 2021, tickets would be sold on a single-game basis.

- The Ohio Valley Conference is expanding its basketball schedule from 18 games to 20. It’s a move to try to make up for the delayed start to the season, and the conference is trying to give programs more games closer to home.

- Missouri’s soccer match at Georgia scheduled to be played Friday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines within the Georgia program. The regular season ends this weekend, so the match will not be rescheduled.

- Clemson is ending its men’s track and field and cross-country programs after this academic year. The move comes several months after board members were told the school could lose $30 million to $50 million in athletic revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Men’s track and field has been part of the Tigers' athletic department since 1953, winning 23 combined Atlantic Coast Conference team championships all time.