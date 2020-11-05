Congressman Kildee thanks supporters for his re-election in statement

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - After his win, Congressman Dan Kildee provided the following statement:

"Thank you to the people of the Fifth Congressional District for once again placing their trust in me to represent them in Congress. It is an honor to work every day on behalf of the people in my hometown of Flint and other communities across mid-Michigan. To those that trusted me with their votes, thank you.

In Congress, I will continue to focus on the fundamental issues that matter most to working families: defeating this virus, rebuilding our economy, lowering the cost of health care and ensuring clean water for all.”

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS .

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.