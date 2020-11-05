Advertisement

Congressman Kildee thanks supporters for his re-election in statement

(Max Cotton)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - After his win, Congressman Dan Kildee provided the following statement:

"Thank you to the people of the Fifth Congressional District for once again placing their trust in me to represent them in Congress. It is an honor to work every day on behalf of the people in my hometown of Flint and other communities across mid-Michigan. To those that trusted me with their votes, thank you.

In Congress, I will continue to focus on the fundamental issues that matter most to working families: defeating this virus, rebuilding our economy, lowering the cost of health care and ensuring clean water for all.”

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II on state election

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Both Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist provided statements as the results from the state election started rolling in.

VOD Recordings

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan court

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan court

VOD Recordings

Protests break out at Capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protests break out Capitol

VOD Recordings

MHSAA rolling back on capacity limits

Updated: 2 hours ago
MHSAA rolling back on capacity limits

Latest News

News

WILX Weather Evening 11/4/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 11/4/2020

VOD Recordings

Former MSU player runs for office

Updated: 3 hours ago
News 10 at 5:30 p.m.

News

Former MSU players are running for office

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Four former Michigan State football offensive linemen are running for positions in this year’s statewide election.

News

People gather at Capitol for Count Every Vote Rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
The protesters want to engage and ensure that every voice is heard in the 2020 general election.

News

Pave the Way, I-496 Project is set to be completed on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Diana Cannizarro
MDOT began working on the project this spring, improving the entrance and exit ramps at I-96, Creyts Road and Waverly Road intersections.

News

MHSAA monitoring COVID-19 cases, won’t reduce football attendance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They say teams under quarantine is the lowest since September.