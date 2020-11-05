Colobus monkey born at Binder Park Zoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Parents Usi and Nairobi welcomed a baby black and white colobus monkey in the early morning hours on Halloween.

The production of the offspring as part of a recommendation of an Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan. The baby’s gender has not yet been revealed and a name has not been announced.

“Baby monkeys are born with their eyes open and a strong grip which they need to cling to mom,” said Kelsey Miller, Lead Keeper at Binder Park Zoo, “We’re really happy that this little one is alert, appears healthy and is demonstrating a good strong grip.”

Colobus monkeys have lived at Binder Park Zoo since 1998. The Monkey Valley exhibit opened in 1999 and remains an engaging “in-the-round” exhibit where two primate species coexist - the black and white colobus and black mangabeys. The current colobus troop consists of three monkeys; male Usi, his mate Nairobi and a female named Puddin'.

Usi, whose name means “eyebrow” in Swahili and was given to him in response to the pronounced eyebrows he was born with, was rejected by his mother as an infant and was hand-raised by his keepers who provided round the clock feedings and specialized care. A particular challenge in hand-raising primates is rearing them to identify as a monkey and not a human. Binder Park Zoo staff were successful in overcoming that challenge and Usi was ultimately introduced, and accepted by the troop.

Nairobi, born in 2015, came to Binder Park Zoo from Lincoln Park Zoo in 2018 with her female companion/aunt named Puddin'. As a senior troop member, Puddin’s experience places her in a guardian role, where she helps to protect Nairobi and care for the youngster. Typically, troop members share this duty.

“It is an honor to be part of the extraordinary conservation work at Binder Park Zoo” said Diane Thompson, president & CEO, “Our zookeepers and veterinary staff, along with the other staff members, make a difference daily, and their work matters. Knowing that our conservation efforts have resulted in expanding the efforts of protecting this vital species is thrilling. We are genuinely excited to welcome the baby colobus to the zoo family.”

Gestation for colobus is approximately six months and offspring are born with a pink face and white fur. Color change occurs at around four weeks of age and the young acquire the black and white adult coloration at approximately three months of age.

Colobus monkeys are native to equatorial Africa. Their name comes from the Greek word for “mutilated” as they do not have thumbs like other monkeys.

Binder Park Zoo is closed to the public now for the winter months and will open again on April 15, 2021. Binder Park Zoo visitors can expect to see the youngster on exhibit in the spring. The baby’s name will be announced on Facebook as soon as the gender is 100% confirmed.

