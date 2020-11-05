Advertisement

City of St. Johns offices closing to the public

The City will reevaluate a re-opening date on a bi-weekly basis
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday leaders in the city of St. Johns announced that city offices will be closing to the public due to the resurgence of COVID-19. The announcement was made on the city’s Facebook account.

They say that due to the current situation regarding COVID-19 the city offices will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 9, and that offices will stay closed or a minimum of the three weeks. The City will reevaluate a re-opening date on a bi-weekly basis, and will keep the public updated as they go.

Individuals will still be available to answer phone calls from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Those who need to make an appointment are asked to call 989-224-8944.

