Carolina About to Get McCaffrey Back

-UNDATED (AP) - Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says that barring a setback, he expects running back Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Chiefs. (backslash)

McCaffrey, who has missed the past six games with a high ankle sprain, practiced for the second straight day Thursday. Rhule said McCaffrey looked “fresh and fast at practice” and responded well after participating in his first padded practice since Week 2 on Wednesday.