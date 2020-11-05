Advertisement

Carolina About to Get McCaffrey Back

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says that barring a setback, he expects running back Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Chiefs. (backslash)

McCaffrey, who has missed the past six games with a high ankle sprain, practiced for the second straight day Thursday. Rhule said McCaffrey looked “fresh and fast at practice” and responded well after participating in his first padded practice since Week 2 on Wednesday.

Most Read

DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump campaign files suit to pause Mich. vote counting
Ingham County Sheriff election results
Decision 2020 Update - AP: Biden takes lead in Michigan
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Latest News

Syracuse Player Opts Out For NFL Draft
Covid Continues With College Sports Issues
Covid Issues Across the NFL
Big Ten Announces Partial Hockey Schedule