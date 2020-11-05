Advertisement

Blood donations urged amid pandemic and upcoming holidays

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to give.
Blood Drive
Blood Drive
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to come together and give blood or platelets to help secure a steady blood supply this holiday season.

Traditionally, there is a slump in donations between the holidays of Thanksgiving and New Year’s. This year the slump is coming as the donations have already been heavily impacted by challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Red Cross reminds everyone that required medical treatments and emergencies don’t take a break during the holidays or a widespread outbreak.

You can make an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation drives in Eaton and Ingham Counties are listed below:

Eaton County

Eaton Rapids

  • Nov. 16 11:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
  • First United Methodist Church, 600 South Main

Grand Ledge

  • Nov. 23 12:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.
  • First Congregational United Church of Christ, 210 W. Saginaw Highway

Charlotte

  • Nov. 25 11:00 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
  • St. Mary Church, 807 St. Mary’s Blvd.

Ingham County

Lansing Blood Donation Center - 1729 E. Saginaw

  • Nov. 16 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Nov. 17 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Nov. 18 9:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 19 8:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 20 7:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 21 7:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 23 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Nov. 24 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Nov. 25 9:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 26 7:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
  • Nov. 27 7:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 28 7:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 30 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Lansing Cristo Rey Church, 201 W. Miller Rd

  • Nov. 30 11:00 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

East Lansing

  • The People’s Church, 200 W. Grand River Avenue
  • Nov. 18 1:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Haslett

  • Haslett Community Church, 1427 Haslett Road
  • Nov. 20 12:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Part of N. Grand River Ave closing Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The closure is for asphalt paving.

News

Holiday season at Starbucks starts Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The annual collectible holiday cup and a new bakery item will be available tomorrow.

News

Italy prepares for lockdown in multiple regions, including Milan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Restrictions start Friday.

News

Tennessee mayor dies on Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The mayor of Benton had been leading the race.

Latest News

News

Three states vote in favor of sports betting, VA. cities and more approve casinos

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The US gambling industry won big at the polls.

News

IRS offers new options for those that owe in COVID-19 era

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It’s for people who are struggling financially because of the pandemic.

News

11-5 AM Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
11-5 AM Weather

News

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt MI count

Updated: 8 hours ago
People demand all votes be counted

News

Peter Meijer declares win and issues statement

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday evening, Peter Meijer declared his win.

News

Congressman Kildee thanks supporters for his re-election in statement

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
After his win, Congressman Dan Kildee provided the following statement