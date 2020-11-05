Blood donations urged amid pandemic and upcoming holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to come together and give blood or platelets to help secure a steady blood supply this holiday season.

Traditionally, there is a slump in donations between the holidays of Thanksgiving and New Year’s. This year the slump is coming as the donations have already been heavily impacted by challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Red Cross reminds everyone that required medical treatments and emergencies don’t take a break during the holidays or a widespread outbreak.

You can make an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation drives in Eaton and Ingham Counties are listed below:

Eaton County

Eaton Rapids

Nov. 16 11:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 600 South Main

Grand Ledge

Nov. 23 12:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

First Congregational United Church of Christ, 210 W. Saginaw Highway

Charlotte

Nov. 25 11:00 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

St. Mary Church, 807 St. Mary’s Blvd.

Ingham County

Lansing Blood Donation Center - 1729 E. Saginaw

Nov. 16 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Nov. 17 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Nov. 18 9:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 8:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 7:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 7:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Nov. 24 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Nov. 25 9:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 7:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Nov. 27 7:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 7:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Lansing Cristo Rey Church, 201 W. Miller Rd

Nov. 30 11:00 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

East Lansing

The People’s Church, 200 W. Grand River Avenue

Nov. 18 1:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Haslett

Haslett Community Church, 1427 Haslett Road

Nov. 20 12:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.