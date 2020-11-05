Advertisement

Big Ten Announces Partial Hockey Schedule

Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Thursday announced the first half season of its upcoming hockey schedule. Michigan hosts Arizona State Nov. 14-15 and the Sun Devils then open up Michigan State’s season Nov. 19-20. The Spartans don’t play again until Thanksgiving week end when they face Ohio State twice in Columbus. No start times were announced, nor television arrangements. No details were provided for the March 18-21 Big Ten tournament. No fans will be allowed in the stands at any games other than family members.

