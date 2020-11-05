Advertisement

Arrests made in ’17 slaying of suburban Detroit woman

Source: MGN -- Egypt Covington was a 27-year-old musician, singer and account manager for a beer distributor.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been arrested in the slaying of a suburban Detroit woman who was shot and bound with Christmas lights in 2017. State police disclosed the arrests but offered no other details. Egypt Covington was a 27-year-old musician, singer and account manager for a beer distributor. Covington was found dead in June 2017 at her home in Van Buren Township. Covington’s older brother, D’Wayne Turner, said he had urged state police to pick up the case from local police. In 2017, Arbor Brewing created a beer, A Girl Named Egypt, to honor Covington.

