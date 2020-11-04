Advertisement

Two city charter amendments approved by City of Jackson voters

Two changes are being made to the Jackson City Charter after voters overwhelmingly approved two amendments in the Nov. 3 General Election
City of Jackson
City of Jackson(City of Jackson)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two changes are being made to the Jackson City Charter after voters overwhelmingly approved two amendments in the Nov. 3 General Election.

AMENDMENT TO CITY CHARTER SECTION 7.10: This City Charter amendment was approved with 77 percent of residents voting ‘yes.' 7,898 voted yes to 2,258 no votes.

The City Charter will now be changed so City Council and Treasurer vacancies will be filled by a vote of residents at the next general election following the opportunity for a primary election.

The person elected to the office will fill out the rest of the vacated term. The City Council will still appoint someone to fill the vacancy until an election can be held. Previously, the City Charter stated that vacancies were to be filled by a City Council appointment. There was no mechanism in place to fill the vacated offices by election. This change is intended to give residents a representative of their choosing if a position becomes vacated and to make sure an appointed person is not serving them long term.

AMENDMENT TO CITY CHARTER SECTION 5.2: This City Charter amendment was approved with 71 percent of residents voting yes. 6,907 voted yes to 2,786 no votes. The City Charter will now be changed so residents filing to run for elected office will no longer be required to submit notarized paperwork.

Previously, candidates for elected office were required to submit notarized nominating petitions. A signed certificate of the circulator will now be accepted. This change is intended to remove a barrier to running for elected office and simplify the submission process. Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick thanks voters for weighing in on these two City Charter amendments. “These amendments show the changes that can happen when people engage with their City government and come out to vote,” Dimick said. The City Charter amendments were placed on the ballot by the Jackson City Council following recommendations from the Charter Review Committee. More charter amendments could be added to ballots in upcoming elections for voters to consider.

