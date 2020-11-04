Trump campaign files suit to pause Mich. vote counting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Trump campaign said in a press release that they have filed a lawsuit to stop vote counting in Michigan until they are provided with ‘meaningful access’ to counting locations to observe the process. They also demand in the suit to be allowed to review those ballots which have been counted so far.

Their full statement is included below.

As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement responding to the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign. tHe statement reads as follows:

“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately. At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly. Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted.”

WILX News 10 reached out to the Court of Claims, but they have not yet been able to confirm that any such suit has been filed.

