Stafford placed on COVID-19/reserve list

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Quarterback for the Detroit Lions Mathew Stafford has been placed on the reserve list due to COVID-19, according to an announcement by the team.

Placement on the list means that Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who tested positive. This is Stafford’s second time on the list, although in August Stafford had a false positive test.

This is the second Lions player on the list in two days.

