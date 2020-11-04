Stafford placed on COVID-19/reserve list
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Quarterback for the Detroit Lions Mathew Stafford has been placed on the reserve list due to COVID-19, according to an announcement by the team.
Placement on the list means that Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who tested positive. This is Stafford’s second time on the list, although in August Stafford had a false positive test.
This is the second Lions player on the list in two days.
