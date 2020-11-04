Advertisement

Stafford placed on COVID-19/reserve list

This is the second Lions player on the COVID-19/reserve list in two days.
(KY3)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Quarterback for the Detroit Lions Mathew Stafford has been placed on the reserve list due to COVID-19, according to an announcement by the team.

Placement on the list means that Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who tested positive. This is Stafford’s second time on the list, although in August Stafford had a false positive test.

This is the second Lions player on the list in two days.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-496 reconstruction work, detour information provided

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
For some time, the westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound 1-496 in Eaton County remained closed.

News

MHSAA Monitoring COVID cases, won’t reduce football attendance

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They say teams under quarantine is the lowest since September.

News

Michigan reports highest number of daily coronavirus cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 192,096 cases and 7,419 deaths.

News

Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Antrim County Clerk’s Office has been working around the clock to identify what caused the inaccuracies.

Latest News

News

Ingham Intermediate School District receives donations for protective equipment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Donations were provided by multiple companies-including General Motors.

News

Michigan Humanities announces host sites for Smithsonian Institution exhibition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The exhibition is called “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” and it examines the government.

News

DECISION 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 7th District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Republican incumbent Tim Walberg is challenged by Democrat Gretchen Driskell.

News

Decision 2020 Update - AP: Biden takes lead in Michigan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Per the Associated Press.

News

Two city charter amendments approved by City of Jackson voters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Two changes are being made to the Jackson City Charter after voters overwhelmingly approved two amendments in the Nov. 3 General Election

News

Ingham County Sheriff election results

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Incumbent Scott Wriggelsworth was challenged by Daniel Wells.