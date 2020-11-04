Advertisement

Seeking inclusion, Grammys change name of a music category

The Grammys are changing the name of its best world music album category to the best global music album, an attempt to find “a more relevant, modern and inclusive term.”
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The Grammys are changing the name of its best world music album category to the best global music album, an attempt to find “a more relevant, modern and inclusive term.” The Recording Academy said the new name “symbolizes a departure from the connotations of colonialism.” The step comes some five months after the Academy made changes to several Grammy Awards categories, including renaming the best urban contemporary album category as best progressive R&B album. It also follows a similar recent step made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which changed the name of its best foreign language film Oscar to best international feature film.

