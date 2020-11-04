Secretary of State Benson: Unofficial results possible in the next 24 hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gave a press conference updating the public on the state of the election.

She said about 93% of the 3.3 million absentee ballots have been returned. The number of absentee ballots returned could grow to 3.5 million once everything is counted. All absentee ballots could get counted and full results posted in next 24 hours.

In-person turnout is on pace to reach 2 million to 2.5 million based on early projections. There were no widespread issues at polling places, and people largely wore masks according to Secretary Benson.

Detroit, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor were areas in state that saw the largest numbers of in-person registration today. More than 28,000 people registered to vote and voted on election day.

She said it’s taken 22 months to prepare for the election. Appropriately, this Presidential election could set turnout records in Michigan.

Benson assured voters that despite the volume of their votes would be counted. She said, “We’re going to count every single vote in the state of Michigan - no matter how long it takes.”

