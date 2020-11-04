People gather at Capitol for Count Every Vote Rally

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People have been gathering at the Capitol for a Count Every Vote Rally. The protesters want to engage and ensure that every voice is heard in the 2020 general election. They are all responding to President Donald Trump’s campaign saying they’re filing lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop votes.

More pictures from the Count Your Vote Rally. (WILX)

Similar rallies are happening across the nation in multiple different cities.

Some people are anxiously awaiting election results to come in. They say this is an opportunity to gather with like-minded people in the meantime.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.