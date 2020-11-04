Michigan reports highest number of daily coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 4, Michigan health officials have reported 4,101 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 19 deaths. The state total now sits at 192,096 cases and 7,419 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,258 cases and 16 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,302 cases and 12 deaths.

Ingham County reports 5,006 cases and 70 deaths.

Jackson County reports 2,190 cases and 68 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 834 cases and 33 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

