Advertisement

Michigan Humanities announces host sites for Smithsonian Institution exhibition

(WHSV)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Humanities just announced the selected host sites for the 2021–2022 tour of a national Smithsonian Institution exhibition.

The exhibition is called “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” and it examines the government. It takes attendees through various historic movements: civil rights, suffrage, origins of American democracy and it captivates them with great visual storytelling.

Here are the six host sites and dates of the exhibit:

• Big Rapids-Mecosta County Venue: Artworks Big Rapids March 27-May 9, 2021

• Grass Lake-Jackson County Venue: Michigan Military Heritage Museum May 15-June 27, 2021

• Traverse City-Grand Traverse County Venue: Dennos Museum Center July 3-August 15, 2021

• Lapeer-Lapeer County Venue: The Center for the Arts of Greater Lapeer August 21-Octoer 3, 2021

• Mt. Pleasant-Isabella County Venue: Chippewa River District Library October 9–November 21, 2021

• Grosse Pointe Farms-Wayne County Venue: The War Memorial November 27, 2021–January 9, 2022

The exhibition will utilize campaign souvenirs, archives, and multimedia.

Did you know that the Museum on Main Street traveling exhibit, "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America," will be...

Posted by Michigan Humanities on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

“Voice and Votes allows us to reflect on Michigan’s rich history and explore what it means to be an active participant in the governance of not only the country but also communities across the state,” said President & CEO of Michigan Humanities Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki.

The exhibit will travel and go from March 2021 to January 2022.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ingham Intermediate School District receives donations for protective equipment

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Donations were provided by multiple companies-including General Motors.

News

DECISION 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 7th District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Republican incumbent Tim Walberg is challenged by Democrat Gretchen Driskell.

News

Decision 2020 Update - AP: Biden takes lead in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Per the Associated Press.

News

Two city charter amendments approved by City of Jackson voters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Two changes are being made to the Jackson City Charter after voters overwhelmingly approved two amendments in the Nov. 3 General Election

Latest News

News

Ingham County Sheriff election results

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Incumbent Scott Wriggelsworth was challenged by Daniel Wells.

News

11-4 Morning Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
11-4 Morning Weather

Alert Bar

Sen. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden hold event in Delaware

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Sen. Kamala Harris stopped by Detroit earlier in the day for a voter mobilization event. Now, she and Former VP Joe Biden are taking the stage in Wilmington, Delaware for the last time before election results roll in.

News

Historic voter turnout in Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she's proud of the work Michigan citizens and the election poll workers have done but says there's still a lot to do.

News

Governor Whitmer shares outlook on Election Day and voter turnout

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann and Gabrielle Reed
Governor Whitmer provides her perspective on Election Day and Michigan voter turnout.

News

Man with dementia missing from downtown Lansing area found

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A man missing from the 900 block of Hillsdale near the downtown Lansing area has been found.