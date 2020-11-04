Michigan Humanities announces host sites for Smithsonian Institution exhibition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Humanities just announced the selected host sites for the 2021–2022 tour of a national Smithsonian Institution exhibition.

The exhibition is called “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” and it examines the government. It takes attendees through various historic movements: civil rights, suffrage, origins of American democracy and it captivates them with great visual storytelling.

Here are the six host sites and dates of the exhibit:

• Big Rapids-Mecosta County Venue: Artworks Big Rapids March 27-May 9, 2021

• Grass Lake-Jackson County Venue: Michigan Military Heritage Museum May 15-June 27, 2021

• Traverse City-Grand Traverse County Venue: Dennos Museum Center July 3-August 15, 2021

• Lapeer-Lapeer County Venue: The Center for the Arts of Greater Lapeer August 21-Octoer 3, 2021

• Mt. Pleasant-Isabella County Venue: Chippewa River District Library October 9–November 21, 2021

• Grosse Pointe Farms-Wayne County Venue: The War Memorial November 27, 2021–January 9, 2022

The exhibition will utilize campaign souvenirs, archives, and multimedia.

Did you know that the Museum on Main Street traveling exhibit, "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America," will be... Posted by Michigan Humanities on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

“Voice and Votes allows us to reflect on Michigan’s rich history and explore what it means to be an active participant in the governance of not only the country but also communities across the state,” said President & CEO of Michigan Humanities Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki.

The exhibit will travel and go from March 2021 to January 2022.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.