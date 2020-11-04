Advertisement

MHSAA Monitoring COVID cases, won’t reduce football attendance

They say teams under quarantine is the lowest since September.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.(WLUC/MHSAA)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - On paper, limiting attendance for the remainder of high school football games sounds like an easy decision with cases rising in places like Clinton County.

Geoff Kimmerly from the Michigan High School Athletic Association says those attendance numbers won’t be changing.

“We still feel like we’re in a good place to continue to do things safely," Kimmerly said.

Despite those rising COVID numbers, Kimmerly says cases among teams have been lower than expected.

“From a football standpoint, we had our fewest teams in quarantine since September. We’re still working hard to follow all of the precautions, and we know our schools are doing the same,” he said.

As of right now winter sports are still on schedule but requirements will most likely be different.

“We plan on starting things out more slowly, going back to the two spectators per participant, the schools determining the participants - cheerleaders, dance teams, pom teams, bands, etcetera,” Kimmerly said.

That’s a decrease from the current 500 spectators (or 20 percent capacity) allowed at indoor events like volleyball and swimming.

“We know they’re doing everything they can to stay safe, because they want to stay on the field, they want to have their tournament run.”

Kimmerly says if COVID does become a bigger concern during football games, they can rely on digital tickets to help with contact tracing.

They still don’t have a set location for the state finals. Those run December 4th and 5th.

