Man with dementia missing from downtown Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is missing from the 900 block of Hillsdale near the downtown Lansing area. He is identified as Bruce William Hardy.

He is white and 68 years of age. He is wearing a white coat with blue jeans. It is said he has dementia. Hardy is also 5′5 and 130 lbs.

A photo of the missing person. (WILX)

He was last seen at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. If you see him, call 911.

