Juvenile lifer in prison for nearly 50 years gets big break

Source: MGN -- In 1971, Cook was sentenced to life in prison for murder. But he was eligible for a new hearing due to a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that struck down automatic life sentences for minors.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A man who was 17 when he said he felt threatened and shot a man from the top of a gas station has been granted a shorter sentence. It means that 68-year-old Robert Cook will likely leave prison in the months ahead after roughly 50 years behind bars. In 1971, Cook was sentenced to life in prison for murder. But he was eligible for a new hearing due to a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that struck down automatic life sentences for minors. There’s no dispute that Cook shot a man in 1969. But he says he was targeted by a motorcycle gang.

