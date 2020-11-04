Ingham Intermediate School District receives donations for protective equipment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham Intermediate School District (ISD) has accepted donations for personal protective equipment. Donations were provided by multiple companies-including General Motors.

The donations comprise of the following: child and adult-sized disposable and reusable masks and face shields. The equipment will be made available to all local districts once students resume in-person learning.

“Each of our local districts has differing needs and Ingham ISD is glad to help coordinate the distribution of this PPE,” said Superintendent at Ingham ISD Jason Mellema. “We are extremely appreciative for the generous donations of masks and face shields to keeps students and staff safe as they return to our school buildings.”

This is a collaborative effort made by The Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Community Service Commission as well as the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Districts.

