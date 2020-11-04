Ingham County Sheriff election results

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Clerk has said that 100% of votes are counted and Scott A. Wrigglesworth has defeated Daniel J. Wells to retain his seat.

Wrigglesworth received 98,738 votes to 41,841 that went to Wells.

More updates on Ingham County races are being finalized. Stay with WILX for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.