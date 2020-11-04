Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff election results

Incumbent Scott Wriggelsworth was challenged by Daniel Wells.
Ingham County Sheriff
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Clerk has said that 100% of votes are counted and Scott A. Wrigglesworth has defeated Daniel J. Wells to retain his seat.

Wrigglesworth received 98,738 votes to 41,841 that went to Wells.

More updates on Ingham County races are being finalized. Stay with WILX for continuing coverage.

