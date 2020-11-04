I-496 reconstruction work, detour information provided

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For some time, the westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound 1-496 in Eaton County remained closed.

This work is part of the ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project, which is facilitated by the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) in order to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

Here is a map of detours:

Map of I-496 detours. (WILX)

