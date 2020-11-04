Governor Whitmer shares outlook on Election Day and voter turnout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As it is Election Day, many are wondering who will be the next president since Michigan is a battleground state that has the power to tip the scales in favor of any party.

In the midst of a historic election, Governor Whitmer provides her perspective on Election Day and Michigan voter turnout.

Here are some of her thoughts:

VOTER TURNOUT

“You know, I’m very confident and I’m very pleased with how this election has gone. I think Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and our clerks at the township and city level, have really done an excellent job in the county level, too,” she said. “I should say, you know, they’ve done an excellent job, it’s been a challenge. But, having three million people vote by absentee is really quite a tribute to the incredible organization that has happened.”

MICHIGAN VOTING IMPACT

“Well, I think I’ve been saying it since literally the day after the last election, that the road to the White House goes through the state of Michigan. And it’s really, I think, because Michigan voters are thoughtful, we’re tough people, we love our families, we expect our government to be as good and work as hard as we do. And, we often will make our decisions toward the end. And so it’s been good for the candidates to spend as much time here in Michigan, focusing on our state in the rallies that were maskless where we saw COVID spread from were not so good.”

ELECTION OUTCOME

“I mean, this is a serious moment, we have to move past this as a nation. If the president gets re-elected, I am committed to moving forward. No matter what I am, the governor of Michigan, and Michigan needs a partner in Washington, DC. All that being said, I am hopeful that we can turn a new page in this country and we can move forward with an administration that will have a plan that will keep us safe, that will expand access to health care, and get us back to work safely and our kids back to school safely.”

MOVING FORWARD

“Well, the thing about the American democracy as we settle our differences at the polls, and when the one way the voters speak when the American people save what they want, it is their will that controls. And so we will move forward. We will abide by the results of the election. And we will chart a path where we can walk along together.....And so I think that that tells you, people are engaged and leaders like me and Republican leaders in our state, are going to have to figure out how to tap into that engagement, and keep people at the table so we can move forward together.”

Her lasting message to the state of Michigan is to “be patient...support our clerks. They’re doing an incredibly important job under incredibly stressful circumstances.”

She clearly seemed optimistic about the prospects of the election as she simply stated that “the will of the people will be done.”

