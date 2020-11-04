Gholston, Stafford, Sidelined With Covid Issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Stater Will Gholston and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford Wednesday were both placed on the NFL’s Reserve/Covid 19 lists. Gholston is a defensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It does not mean other tested positive, it is also possible either is quarantined after being around someone else who has. The status of both for games this Sunday is undetermined. The Lions play the Vikings at Minnesota at 1pm.

