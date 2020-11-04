Advertisement

Gholston, Stafford, Sidelined With Covid Issues

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Stater Will Gholston and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford Wednesday were both placed on the NFL’s Reserve/Covid 19 lists. Gholston is a defensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It does not mean other tested positive, it is also possible either is quarantined after being around someone else who has. The status of both for games this Sunday is undetermined. The Lions play the Vikings at Minnesota at 1pm.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MHSAA Monitoring COVID cases, won’t reduce football attendance

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They say teams under quarantine is the lowest since September.

Sports

Beckham To Undergo Surgery

Updated: 30 minutes ago
He is lost to Browns for the season

Sports

Covid Issues Plague Broncos

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Wednesday practice canceled

Sports

49ers Shut Down Training Faciity

Updated: 35 minutes ago
It's a precautionary move

Sports

MAC Season Begins Wednesday Night

Updated: 42 minutes ago
All teams in action Wednesday night

Latest News

Sports

South Carolina Can Have Some Basketball Fans

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST
Up to 3,500 may attend at least so far

Sports

Packers Have Covid Issues

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST
Packers reeling after loss to Vikings last Sunday

Sports

Elway Tests Positive

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST
Team President is positive as well

Sports

Wisconsin Loses Second Straight Game to Covid

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST
Michigan game next week is likely iffy

Sports

Fred Heumann Added to WILX-TV Staff

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST
He once worked at WILX with Staudt in the 1980s