Former MSU players are running for office

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four former Michigan State football offensive lineman are running for positions in this year’s statewide election. One of them is Joe Tate. Tate comes from Michigan State University, but there is a little more to his story.

Tate is hoping to get a second term in the Michigan House of Representatives. But, his connection to politics goes back to his roots - playing football at Michigan State.

“The common denominator for all of those is, it’s a team sport across the board. No matter what, you have to work together to get things accomplished,” said Tate.

Joe’s time on the football field is one of the many experiences that helped him become the man he is today. His selfless mentality was inspired from his parents- a firefighter and and a teacher. They instilled a passion of giving back.

“It’s less about self, and more about how can I help get us across the finish line. In which case for us was to win football games,” he said.

He felt a need to do even more for others by deploying overseas as a lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.

“Joining the military was my choice because I felt that I would have something to give,” he added.

He says that football and the military share a lot of the same concepts.

“I think that does speak to the roles that we have, that we are seeking out in public office. You have to be smart to be an offensive lineman and I think you have to have that temperament as well to trust the guy that’s next to you and work together,” he said.

