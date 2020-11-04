Advertisement

Decision 2020: Wayne State University Board of Governors

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The University of Michigan Board of Regents, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, and the Wayne State University Board of Governors are state executive boards in the Michigan state government consisting of eight elected members each.

Each board has “general supervision of its institution and the control and direction of all expenditures from the institution’s funds.”

  • Shirley Stancato  (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)
  • Eva Garza Dewaelsche  (Democratic Party)
  • Don Gates  (Republican Party)
  • Terri Lynn Land  (Republican Party)
  • Susan Odgers  (Green Party)
  • Jon Elgas  (Libertarian Party)
  • Christine Schwartz  (U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan)
  • Lloyd Conway  (Independent) (Write-in)

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: University of Michigan Board of Regents

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Elections for the University Board of Regents happen on even years.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Members of the state board of education

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Members of the Michigan State Board of Education are elected at large to eight-year terms.

News

Decision 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 68th District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The position represents Lansing Township and Lansing.

News

Decision 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 65th District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Rep. Sarah Lightner is challenged by Dem. Nancy Smith

Latest News

News

DECISION 2020: Race for Shiawassee County Sheriff

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Incumbent Brian BeGole is challenged by Owosso’s Joe Ibarra.

News

DECISION 2020: Race for Ingham County Sheriff

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Incumbent Wriggelsworth is challenged in this year’s election.

News

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! 96-year-old poll worker continues to brighten election day in unique way

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
If you listen closely at 7 a.m. on every first Tuesday in November, you may just hear Violent Lentz hollering.

Decision 2020

How to avoid “Election Stress Disorder”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
What you can do to stay de-stressed during the election.

News

DECISION 2020: Shiawassee County proposition for 911 emergency telephone and dispatch services

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The proposition seeks to re-authorize continuation of the services.

News

DECISION 2020: Ingham County proposal for public transportation for elderly and disabled millage renewal

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The proposal was previously approved by the voters in 2016