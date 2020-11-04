Decision 2020: Wayne State University Board of Governors

(WILX) - The University of Michigan Board of Regents, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, and the Wayne State University Board of Governors are state executive boards in the Michigan state government consisting of eight elected members each.

Each board has “general supervision of its institution and the control and direction of all expenditures from the institution’s funds.”

Shirley Stancato (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)

Eva Garza Dewaelsche (Democratic Party)

Don Gates (Republican Party)

Terri Lynn Land (Republican Party)

Susan Odgers (Green Party)

Jon Elgas (Libertarian Party)

Christine Schwartz (U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan)

Lloyd Conway (Independent) (Write-in)

