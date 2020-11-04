Advertisement

Decision 2020: University of Michigan Board of Regents

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WILX) - Members of the boards are elected every two years.

  • Mark Bernstein  (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)
  • Shauna Ryder Diggs  (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)
  • Sarah Hubbard  (Republican Party)
  • Carl Meyers  (Republican Party)
  • Michael Mawilai  (Green Party)
  • Eric Larson  (Libertarian Party)
  • James Lewis Hudler  (Libertarian Party)
  • Keith Butkovich  (Natural Law Party)
  • Ronald Graeser  (U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan)
  • Crystal Van Sickle  (U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan)

