Decision 2020: University of Michigan Board of Regents
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WILX) - Members of the boards are elected every two years.
- Mark Bernstein (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)
- Shauna Ryder Diggs (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)
- Sarah Hubbard (Republican Party)
- Carl Meyers (Republican Party)
- Michael Mawilai (Green Party)
- Eric Larson (Libertarian Party)
- James Lewis Hudler (Libertarian Party)
- Keith Butkovich (Natural Law Party)
- Ronald Graeser (U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan)
- Crystal Van Sickle (U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan)
