DECISION 2020: Uncontested races in Michigan

There are many races in Michigan that have been the focus of intense campaigning from either party, but there are also some races where candidates are running unopposed.

These are the uncontested races in Michigan.

INGHAM COUNTY

Ingham County Commissioner 13th District – Randy Schafer (R)

Ingham County Commissioner 14th District – Robin Case Naeyaert (R)

Alaiedon Twp. Clerk – David A. Leonard (R)

Alaiedon Twp. Supervisor – Steven R. Lott (R)

Alaiedon Twp. Treasurer – Scott Everett (R)

Alaiedon Twp. Trustee – Kurt R. Kranz (R), Beth A. Smith (R)

Aurelius Twp. Treasurer – Debra K. Groh (R)

Aurelius Twp. Trustee – Gary Malcangi (R), Gordon Waltz (R)

Bunker Hill Twp. Clerk – Carrie Zeitz (R)

Bunker Hill Twp. Supervisor - Gene Ulrey (R)

Bunker Hill Twp. Treasurer – Shannon Murray (R)

Bunker Hill Twp. Trustee – Scott McCann (D), Sherry A. Morehouse (R)

Williamston City Council – Tammy Gilroy, Tommy Pratt, Dan Rhines, Gene Smith

Williamston City Council Partial Term Ending 11/30/22 – No candidates on ballot

Delhi Twp. Clerk – Evan Hope (D)

Delhi Twp. Supervisor – John L. Hayhoe (R)

Delhi Twp. Treasurer – Tom Lenard (D)

Ingham Twp. Clerk – Kathy LaGrow (R)

Ingham Twp. Supervisor – Bruce Harris (R)

Ingham Twp. Treasurer – Holly Spech (R)

Ingham Twp. Trustee – Barbara Braman (D), David Harris (R)

Lansing Twp. Treasurer – Marilyn McKenzie (D)

Lansing Twp. Supervisor – Diontrae Hayes (D)

Leroy Twp. Clerk – Wilma J. Whitehead (R)

Leroy Twp. Trustee – Loretta K. Benjamin (R), R. Scott Diederich (R)

Leroy Twp. Supervisor – Earl Griffes (R)

Leslie Twp. Clerk – Sheryl A. Feazel (R)

Leslie Twp. Treasurer – Patricia A. Wade (R)

Leslie Twp. Trustee – Judy I. Vickers (R), Dale N. Ward (no party affiliation)

Leslie Twp. Supervisor – Todd LaVern Eldred (D)

Locke Twp. Clerk – Glenda S. Turner (R)

Locke Twp. Supervisor – Dorothy G. Hart (R)

Locke Twp. Trustee – Bob Davis (R), Marcy Shepler (R)

Locke Twp. Treasurer – Sheri Rambo (R)

Meridian Twp. Clerk – Deborah Guthrie (D)

Meridian Twp. Park Commissioner – Mary Nardo Farris (D), Amanda A. Lick (D), Michael McDonald (D), Mark Stephens (D), Ami Van Antwerp (D)

Meridian Twp. Supervisor- Ronald J. Styka (D)

Meridian Twp. Treasurer – Phil Deschaine (D)

Meridian Twp. Trustee – Patricia Herring Jackson (D), Dan Opsommer (D), Kathy Ann Sundland (D), Courtney Wisinski (D)

Onondaga Twp. Clerk – Marcie R. Seavolt (R)

Onondaga Twp. Supervisor – Phil Hutchinson (R)

Onondaga Twp. Treasurer – Sara J. Ammerman (R)

Onondaga Twp. Trustee – Roger Pete Garner (R), John Myers (R)

Stockbridge Twp. Clerk – Becky Muraf (R)

Stockbridge Twp. Supervisor – C.G. Lantis (R)

Stockbridge Twp. Treasurer – James Wireman (R)

Stockbridge Twp. Trustee – Terry Sue Sommer (R), Ed Wetherell (R)

Vevay Twp. Clerk – JoAnne Kean (R)

Vevay Twp. Supervisor – John Lazet (R)

Vevay Twp. Treasurer – Shaun Sherwood (R)

Wheatfield Twp. Clerk – Denise Kapp (R)

Wheatfield Twp. Treasurer – Holly L. Miller (R)

Wheatfield Twp. Trustee – John Lynn Allen (R), Donald L. Henley (R)

White Oak Twp. Clerk – Leela A. Vernon (R)

White Oak Twp. Supervisor – Dorwin E. Marshall (R)

White Oak Twp. Treasurer – Brigitte T. Doxtator (D)

White Oak Twp. Supervisor – Diane M. Graf (R), John Kemler (R)

Williamstown Twp. Clerk – Robin Cleveland (D)

Williamstown Twp. Treasurer – Jill A. Cutshaw (D)

Dansville Village Treasurer – Shannon Johnson

Stockbridge Village Trustee – Fred A. Cattell, Kim Morehouse, Richard C. Mullins, Geri Uihlein

Webberville Village President – Bradley Hitchcock, Sr.

Webberville Village Trustee (2-year term) – No candidates on ballot

Webberville Village Trustee (4-year term) – Robert R. Ackerman

Haslett School Board (Partial term ending 12/31/2022) – Joshua Morey

Leslie School Board – David Cowing, Lloyd Fifield, Shauna Howe, Eric Isham

Leslie School Board (Partial term ending 12/31/2022) – Mary Louise Crowl

Mason School Board – Steve Duane, Christopher Mumby

Stockbridge School Board – Kary Gee, Keven Numinen

Stockbridge School Board (Partial term ending 12/31/2024) – Jill Marie Ogden

Webberville School Board – Amy N. Coe, Jennifer Lycos, Danielle J. Rhodes

30th Circuit Court (Incumbent position) – Rosemarie Elizabeth Aquilina, Wanda M. Stokes

30th Circuit Court (Incumbent position, partial term) – Lisa McCormick

Ingham County Probate Court (Incumbent position) – Richard Joseph Garcia

54-A District Court (Incumbent position, partial term) – Stacia Buchanan

54-A District Court (Incumbent position, partial term) – Kristen Simmons

55th District Court (Incumbent position) – Richard L. Hillman

EATON COUNTY

Eaton County Prosecutor – Doug Lloyd (R)

Eaton County Clerk-Register of Deeds – Diana Bosworth (R)

Eaton County Commissioner 5th District – Jeanne Pearl-Wright (D)

Eaton County Commissioner 6th District – Jane M. Whitacre (D)

Eaton County Commissioner 7th District – Mark J. Mudry (D)

Eaton County Commissioner 8th District – Joseph Brehler (D)

Eaton County Commissioner 9th District – Brian Droscha (R)

Eaton County Commissioner 11th District – Wayne Ridge (R)

Eaton County Commissioner 13th District – Jim Mott (R)

Eaton County Commissioner 15th District – Barbara Ann Rogers (R)

Grand Ledge City Council 1st Ward – Brett Gillespie

Grand Ledge City Council 3rd Ward – Thomas Jancek

Bellevue Twp. Supervisor – Donald Chase (R)

Bellevue Twp. Clerk – Lisa Lawitzke (D)

Bellevue Twp. Treasurer – Sharon L. Colston (R)

Benton Twp. Supervisor – Gary Suits (R)

Bellevue Twp. Trustee – Doyle Dingman (R), Michael E. Jones (R)

Benton Twp. Clerk – Eugene Shanahan (R)

Benton Twp. Treasurer – Karen L. Miller (R)

Bentown Twp. Trustee – Jenna Coburn (R), Scott M. Hoornstra (R), Charles Meddaugh (R), Chris Tennes (R)

Brookfield Twp. Supervisor – Nolan Spotts (D)

Brookfield Twp. Clerk – Deborah L. Granger (R)

Brookfield Twp. Treasurer – Helene Larson (R)

Brookfield Twp. Trustee – Jim Orr (R), Marshall M. Williams (R)

Carmel Twp. Supervisor – Steven C. Willard (R)

Carmel Twp. Clerk – Laura Goostrey (No Party Affiliation)

Carmel Twp. Treasurer – Michele Wise (No Party Affiliation)

Carmel Twp. Trustee – Gary King (R), Debra A. Montgomery (No Party Affiliation)

Chester Twp. Supervisor – Don Stall (R)

Chester Twp. Clerk – Sheila K. Draper (R)

Chester Twp. Treasurer – Leslie S. Garn (R)

Chester Twp. Trustee – Justin Vedder (R), Kim Walters (R)

Delta Twp. Supervisor – Kenneth R. Fletcher (D)

Delta Twp. Clerk – Mary R. Clark (D)

Delta Twp. Treasurer – Dennis R. Fedewa (D)

Delta Twp. Trustee – Beth Bowen (D), Fonda J. Brewer (D), Andrea Cascarilla (D), Karen Mojica (D)

Eaton Twp. Supervisor – David Roberts (R)

Eaton Twp. Clerk -- Danielle Patterson (R)

Eaton Twp. Treasurer – Becky Dolman (R)

Eaton Twp. Trustee – David R. Bankhead (R), James R. Droscha (R)

Eaton Rapids Twp. Supervisor – Scott E. Wilson (R)

Eaton Rapids Twp. Clerk – Robin R. Morgan (R)

Eaton Rapids Twp. Treasurer – Linn M. Gray (R)

Eaton Rapids Twp. Trustee – Stephen Benkovsky (R), Bernell Morgan (R)

Hamlin Twp. Supervisor – Phillip A. Bombrys (R)

Hamlin Twp. Clerk – Jacque Collins (R)

Hamlin Twp. Treasurer – Denise M. Perkins (R)

Hamlin Twp. Trustee – Matt Gleeson (R), Renee G. Taber (R)

Kalamo Twp. Supervisor – Brett Ramey (R)

Kalamo Twp. Clerk – Dawn Conklin (R)

Kalamo Twp. Treasurer – Heather Newsome (R)

Oneida Twp. Supervisor – Donald Cooley (R)

Oneida Twp. Clerk – Jacqueline Kilgore (R)

Oneida Twp. Treasurer – Melissa Ann Goschka (R)

Oneida Twp. Trustee – James Green (D), Christopher Arndt (R), Madelyne C. Lawry (R), Janet C. Schultz (R)

Roxand Twp. Supervisor – Larry Mead (R)

Roxand Twp. Clerk – Patti Kepitis (R)

Roxand Twp. Treasurer – Melanie Dow (R)

Roxand Twp. Trustee – James L. Lilly (R), Armon Southworth (R)

Sunfield Twp. Supervisor – Selena Duits (R)

Sunfield Twp. Clerk – Betsy Gibbs (R)

Sunfield Twp. Treasurer – Alyssa Josselyn (R)

Sunfield Twp. Trustee – Steven Josselyn (R), Jeff Smith (R)

Vermontville Twp. Supervisor – Jack Owens (R)

Vermontville Twp. Clerk – Rita Miller (R)

Vermontville Twp. Trustee – Marilyn M. Firth (D), Tim James (R)

Vermontville Twp. Library Board – Mary Fisher, Shirley M. Harmon, Rose M. Kirby, Kathleen Marsh, Judy Owens, Cheryl Sheridan

Walton Twp. Supervisor – Bob Starkweather (R)

Walton Twp. Clerk – Erin L. Cummings (R)

Walton Twp. Trustee – Thomas Harmon (R), Richard D. Heisler (R)

Windsor Twp. Supervisor – Kern G. Slucter (R)

Windsor Twp. Clerk – Lisa A. Rumsey (R)

Windsor Twp. Treasurer – Sue Fritts (R)

Windsor Twp. Trustee – Curt Myers (D), Anthony W. Piper, Jr. (R), Sandra Pray (R)

Windsor Twp. Library Board (2-year term) – Inge M. Kyler, Richard Robbins, Jacqueline A. Wood

Windsor Twp. Library Board (4-year term) – Carol L. Gould, Richard J. Runels, Shirley Watson

Potterville-Benton Twp. Library Board – Carol A. Fish, Raymond M. Parker, Kammy Ritchey

Charlotte School Board (Partial term ending 12/31/2022) – Caleb Buhs

Charlotte School Board (6-year term) – Mark Lorne Byers, James M. Cicorelli, Joel F. Fox

Lakewood School Board (6-year term) – Jamie Brodbeck Krenz, Kerry Possehn, Darin Weller

Lakewood School Board (Partial term ending 12/31/2024) – Melissa McClelland

Maple Valley School Board (Partial term ending 12/31/2022) – no candidate on ballot

Maple Valley School Board (4-year term) – Justin Kieffer

Oneida Twp. District #3 School Board – Cindy Coakley

Bellevue Village Trustee – Dulcey L. Miller, Robert Earl Miller, William Dennis Swarts

Dimondale Village President – Ralph R. Reznick

Mulliken Village President – Dennis Kepitis

Mulliken Village Clerk – Cheryl J. Goodrich

Mulliken Village Treasurer – Kelli Waldo

Mulliken Village Trustee (4-year term) – Susie Debler, Pamela Jenkins, Sharon Krempf

Mulliken Village Trustee (Partial term ending 11/19/2022) – Bob McCausey

Sunfield Village President – Michelle Decker

Sunfield Village Treasurer – no candidate on ballot

Sunfield Village Trustee – Joyce A. Martin, Brett McCoy, Rachel D. Steele

Vermontville Village President – Gary F. Goris

Vermontville Village Trustee – Mark Jorgensen, Kimberlee Kenyon, Mark Wenger

56th Circuit Court (Incumbent position) – John D. Maurer

JACKSON COUNTY

Jackson County Prosecutor – Jerry Jarzynka (R)

Jackson County Clerk-Register of Deeds – Amanda Kirkpatrick (R)

Jackson County Surveyor – Dean R. Gutekunst (R)

Jackson County Commissioner 1st District – Tony Bair (R)

Jackson County Commissioner 3rd District – Corey Kennedy (R)

Jackson County Commissioner 4th District – Phillip Duckham (R)

Jackson County Commissioner 5th District – James Shotwell Jr. (R)

Jackson County Commissioner 6th District – Earl Poleski (R)

Jackson County Commissioner 7th District – Daniel J. Mahoney (R)

Blackman Twp. Supervisor – Peter Jancek (R)

Blackman Twp. Clerk – Shelly Sercombe (R)

Blackman Twp. Treasurer – Phillip Preston (D)

Blackman Twp. Trustee – Michael Ambs (R), Scott James Pack (R), Mike Thomas (R), Brandon Williams (R)

Columbia Twp. Clerk – Barry O. Marsh (R)

Columbia Twp. Treasurer – John C. Calhoun (R)

Columbia Twp. Trustee – Brent D Beamish (R), Rick DeLand (R), Robin Tackett (R), Mike Trout (R)

Concord Twp. Supervisor – Al Cavasin (R)

Concord Twp. Clerk – Sheryll Dishaw (R)

Concord Twp. Treasurer – Judy Clark (R)

Concord Twp. Trustee – Guthrue Colburn (D), Kevin Bohl (R)

Grass Lake Twp. Supervisor – John Lesinski (R)

Grass Lake Twp. Clerk – Catherine Zenz (R)

Grass Lake Twp. Treasurer – Thomas Loveland (R)

Hanover Twp. Supervisor – Jeffrey L. Heath (R)

Hanover Twp. Clerk – Rachel L. Heath (R)

Hanover Twp. Treasurer – Tim Evans (R)

Hanover Twp. Trustee – Jason Dorian (R), Mark S. Sholtis (R)

Henrietta Twp. Supervisor – Andrew Grimes (R)

Henrietta Twp. Clerk – Sally J. Keene (R)

Henrietta Twp. Treasurer – Maria L. McDonald (D)

Henrietta Twp. Trustee – Andrew William Faist (R), Stanley David Kasprzycki (R)

Leoni Twp. Clerk – Cindy L. Norris (R)

Liberty Twp. Supervisor – Mark D. Hubbard (R)

Liberty Twp. Clerk – Debbie Sheehan (R)

Liberty Twp. Treasurer – Karen Garver (R)

Napoleon Twp. Supervisor – Dan Gallagher (R)

Napoleon Twp. Clerk – John Hummer (R)

Napoleon Twp. Treasurer – Anita K. Graham (R)

Norvell Twp. Supervisor – Bill Sutherland (D)

Norvell Twp. Treasurer – Deserre Sauers (no party affiliation)

Parma Twp. Supervisor – Wendy L. Chamberlain (R)

Parma Twp. Clerk – Donald E. Spangler (R)

Parma Twp. Treasurer – Sheila R. Dermyer (R)

Pulaski Twp. Supervisor – Normal Charles Todd (R)

Pulaski Twp. Clerk – Bobbi Jo Riley (R)

Pulaski Twp. Treasurer – Theresa A. Riske (R)

Pulaski Twp. Trustee – Craig L. Dawson (R), Sharon Reiniche (R)

Rives Twp. Clerk – Judith A. McCord (R)

Rives Twp. Treasurer – Janina Westers Teske (R)

Sandstone Twp. Supervisor – L. Keith Acker (R)

Sandstone Twp. Clerk – Kimberly M. Britten (R)

Sandstone Twp. Treasurer – Betty Sue VanWinkle (R)

Sandstone Twp. Trustee – Christopher E. Crisenbery (R), Jeffery W. Hale (R), Cheryl Hildebrandt Marks (R), Dwight Albert VanWinkle (R)

Spring Arbor Twp. Supervisor – David A. Herlein (R)

Spring Arbor Twp. Clerk – Julia Stonestreet (R)

Spring Arbor Twp. Treasurer – Colleen Gibbs (R)

Spring Arbor Twp. Trustee – Michael Archer (R), James Buck (R), Troy L. Ganton (R), Joshua Walz (R)

Springport Twp. Clerk – Jaclyn Riehle (R)

Springport Twp. Treasurer – Carrie C. Mohler (R)

Springport Twp. Trustee – Jason Sebastian (R) + one seat with no candidate

Summit Twp. Supervisor – Todd Emmons (R)

Summit Twp. Clerk – Meghan Dobben (R)

Summit Twp. Treasurer – Philip Moilanen (R)

Summit Twp. Trustee – Robert D. DuBois (R), John M. Griffin (R), David Heins (R), Mike Trudell (R)

Tompkins Twp. Supervisor – John A. Tuttle Sr. (R)

Tompkins Twp. Clerk – Melanie J. Curran (R)

Tompkins Twp. Treasurer – Janine Baldwin (R)

Tompkins Twp. Trustee – Michael Haydo (D), Nancy L. Seydell (R)

Waterloo Twp. Supervisor – Doug Lance (R)

Waterloo Twp. Clerk – Janice Kitley (R)

Waterloo Twp. Treasurer – Wendy Walz (R)

Waterloo Twp. Trustee – Lisa M. Morency (D), Joshua McAlister (R)

4th Circuit Court – John G. McBain

Jackson Community College Trustee – Samuel Ross Barnes, Matthew Heins, Sheila A. Patterson

Columbia School Board (6-year term) – Kyle Bamm, Lindsey Schiel, Robert B. Wahr

Columbia School Board (partial term) – No candidates on ballot

Concord School Board (6-year term) – Tasha A. Thurman + one seat with no candidate

Concord School Board (partial term ending 12/31/2022) – No candidates on ballot

Michigan Center School Board – Rex Blakeman, Michael Edwards, Reda Schultz + one seat with no candidate

Springport School Board (6-year term) – David Lightner & Crystal Nowery

Springport School Board (partial term ending 12/31/2022) – Christine Talbot + one seat with no candidate

Vandercook Lake School Board (6-year term) – Bryen L. Clark, Delinda Woods

Vandercook Lake School Board (2-year term) – Josephine J. VanEpps

Western School Board – Gale Easton, Blaine C. Goodrich, Jason M. Herrington

Brooklyn Village President – Estella C. Roberts

Brooklyn Village Trustee – Stacy Hicks, Philip M. Kruass, Patricia A. Robinson

Cement City Village Trustee – Zachery Karnaz, Cathy Senkewitz, Carrie Mae Shafer

Concord Village Presdent – Jeremiah J. Bush

Concord Village Trustee – Tim Casey, Kyle A. George, Thomas Norris

Grass Lake Village Trustee (4-year term) – Joel Grimm, Gina Lammers + one seat with no candidate

Grass Lake Village Trustee (partial term ending 11/20/2022) – No candidates on ballot

Hanover Village President – Michael R. Medley

Hanover Village Clerk – Sharla Schuette

Hanover Village Treasurer – Penny Canales

Parma Village President – James M. Jenkins

Parma Village Clerk – Joanne Havican

Parma Village Treasurer – Samantha R. Harris

Parma Village Trustee – John Havican, David L. Humphrey + one seat with no candidate

Springport Village President – Gordon Webb

Springport Village Treasurer – Laura M. Bartley

Springport Village Trustee (4-year term) – Linda Griffith + one seat with no candidate

Springport Village Trustee (partial term ending 11/20/2022) – Jill I. Conley, Pam Parish + one seat with no candidate

CLINTON COUNTY

Clinton County Sheriff – Larry Jerue (R)

Clinton County Clerk-Register of Deeds – Diane Zuker (R)

Clinton County Treasurer – Tina Ward (R)

Clinton County Drain Commissioner – Phil Hanses (R)

Clinton County Commissioner 2nd District – David W. Pohl (R)

Clinton County Commissioner 3rd District – Bruce DeLong (R)

Clinton County Commissioner 4th District – Kenneth Mitchell (R)

Clinton County Commissioner 5th District – Robert E. Showers (R)

Clinton County Commissioner 6th District – Dwight J. Washington (R)

Clinton County Commissioner 7th District – Adam C. Stacey (R)

DeWitt Mayor – Susan Leeming

DeWitt City Council – Matt Cooper, Dave Hunsaker, Trevor VanDyke

Ovid Mayor – William Lasher

St. Johns City Commission – Brad J. Gurski, Eric Hufnagel, Jean Ruestman

Bath Twp. Supervisor – Marie E. Howe (D)

Bath Twp. Clerk – Kathleen McQueen (D)

Bath Twp. Treasurer – Steven E. Wiswasser (D)

Bath Twp. Library Board – Audrey Barton, Anita Lynn Bergen, Larry Fewins-Bliss, Suzanne Garrity, Kenneth Jensen, Theresa Kidd

Bengal Twp. Supervisor – Nicholas McDonald (R)

Bengal Twp. Clerk – Sharon K. Bassette (R)

Bengal Twp. Treasurer – Denice Schultheiss (R)

Bengal Twp. Trustee – Stanley Sillman (R), Eric Boak (no party affiliation)

Bingham Twp. Supervisor – J. Eric Silm (R)

Bingham Twp. Clerk – Alysha Chant (R)

Bingham Twp. Treasurer – Jessica Chant-Smith (R)

Bingham Twp. Trustee – Tony Hufnagel (R) + one seat with no candidate

Dallas Twp. Supervisor – Vern Feldpausch (R)

Dallas Twp. Clerk – Therese A. Koenigsknecht (R)

Dallas Twp. Treasurer – Ann M. Schafer (R)

Dallas Twp. Trustee – Elizabeth Marvel (R), Stephanie L. Schafer (R)

DeWitt Twp. Supervisor – Rick Galardi (R)

DeWitt Twp. Clerk – Adam Cramton (R)

DeWitt Twp. Treasurer – Sandra Stump (R)

DeWitt Twp. Trustee – David J. Fedewa (R), Brian Ross (R), David Seeger (R), Steven Smith (R)

Duplain Twp. Supervisor – Bruce Dale Levey (R)

Duplain Twp. Treasurer – Amy M. Bowen (R)

Duplain Twp. Trustee – Dennis A. Baese (R), Robert F. Ladiski (R)

Eagle Twp. Supervisor – Patti Jo Schafer (R)

Eagle Twp. Clerk – Starr Wirth -- (R)

Eagle Twp. Treasurer – Kathy Oberg (D)

Eagle Twp. Trustee – Richard V. Jones (R), Dennis Strahle (R)

Essex Twp. Supervisor – Carla Wardin (R)

Essex Twp. Clerk – Lori Conner (R)

Essex Twp. Treasurer – Kathleen George (R)

Essex Twp. Trustee – James Gavenda (D), Mark Winsor (R)

Greenbush Twp. Supervisor – Lee Thelen (R)

Greenbush Twp. Clerk – Ramona Smith (R)

Greenbush Twp. Treasurer – Denise S. Roof (R)

Greenbush Twp. Trustee – Kyle Graham (R), Larry C. Kindel (R)

Lebanon Twp. Supervisor – Gregory A. Ambrustmacher (R)

Lebanon Twp. Clerk – Daniel C. Smith (R)

Lebanon Twp. Treasurer – Michael C. Klein (R)

Lebanon Twp. Trustee – Perry Fitzpatrick (R), David L. Piggott (R)

Olive Twp. Supervisor – Eric Voisinet (R)

Olive Twp. Clerk – Sandra D. June (R)

Olive Twp. Treasurer – Bonnie Wohifert (R)

Olive Twp. Trustee – Louis L. Favor (R), Mark L. Simon (R)

Ovid Twp. Supervisor – Debbie Shaughnessy (R)

Ovid Twp. Clerk – Claudia Barrett Pluger (R)

Ovid Twp. Treasurer – Nancy J. Hughson (D)

Ovid Twp. Trustee – Patricia Hibbard (R), Arlene Pesik (R)

Riley Twp. Supervisor – Donald E. Potts (R)

Riley Twp. Clerk – Lisa S. Powell (R)

Riley Twp. Treasurer – Pam Feldpausch (R)

Riley Twp. Trustee – Brian Lawless (R), Trish Martens (R)

Victor Twp. Supervisor – Jim Conklin (R)

Victor Twp. Clerk – no candidates on ballot

Victor Twp. Treasurer – Paula Willoughby (R)

Victor Twp. Trustee – Nicole Fickes (R), Julie Ann Townsend (R)

Watertown Twp. Supervisor – John E. Maahs (R)

Watertown Twp. Clerk – Deborah G. Adams (R)

Watertown Twp. Treasurer – Susan Biergans (R)

Watertown Twp. Trustee – Chad Cooley (R), Todd Hufnagel (R), Holly Madill (R), Ronald V. Overton (R)

Westphalia Twp. Supervisor – Francis G. Trierweiler (no party affiliation)

Westphalia Twp. Clerk – Heather Platte (R)

Westphalia Twp. Treasurer – Vicki Buckley (R)

Westphalia Twp. Trustee – Michelle Pung Barker (R), Andrew Thelen (R)

Eagle Village President – Paul Bruder

Eagle Village Clerk – Laurie Zoll

Eagle Village Treasurer – Penny Unger-Brookens

Eagle Village Trustee – Mary Christmas, Curtis Flynn, Clayton T. Leonard, Michalle Leonard, Eddie Alfred Rodriguez, Kyle Stiffner

Elsie Village President – Thomas Frink

Elsie Village Clerk – Ann Trierweiler

Elsie Village Trustee – Todd A. Carroll, Samuel Frink, James H. Hyland, Joseph Ondrusek

Fowler Village President – Vernon J. Thelen

Fowler Village Trustee – Richard A. Fink, Melissa A. Humphrey, Brad C. Rhynard

Hubbardston Village President – Star L. Hobart

Hubbardston Village Trustee – Shannon Heckman, Sheryl L. Mitchell

Maple Rapids Village President – Darryl Trefil

Maple Rapids Village Trustee – Jerry Kissling, Amana VanEtten

Maple Rapids Library Board Director – Patricia Abbott

Westphalia Village President – Tim Fandel

Westphalia Village Trustee – David A. Boswell, Phil Smth + one seat with no candidate

Bath School Board – Ann Marie Chafee, Jennifer Lynn Smith, Dean N. Sweet Jr.

Ovid-Elsie School Board – Dayna L. Bancroft, Joshua D. Miller

St. Johns School Board – Scott B. Darragh, Andrea Hallead, Alan Nelson

29th Circuit Court (non-incumbent position) – Shannon L.W. Schlegel

65-A District Court (incumbent position) – Michael Edward Clarizo

HILLSDALE COUNTY

Hillsdale County Proseuctor – Neal A. Brady (R)

Hillsdale County Clerk – Marney Kast (R)

Hillsdale County Treasurer – Stephanie Kyser (R)

Hillsdale County Register of Deeds – Bambi L. Somerlott (R)

Hillsdale County Road Commissioner – Gary A. Leininger (R)

Hillsdale County Drain Commissioner – Matt Word (R)

Hillsdale County Surveyor – Michael Lodzinski (R)

Hillsdale County Commissioner 1st District – Doug Ingles (R)

Hillsdale County Commissioner 2nd District – Kathy Schmitt (R)

Hillsdale County Commissioner 3rd District – Mark E. Wiley (R)

Hillsdale County Commissioner 4th District – Brad Benzing (R)

Hillsdale County Commissioner 5th District – Brent A. Leininger (R)

Hillsdale City Council Ward I – Tony Vear

Hillsdale City Council Ward II – Cynthia L. Pratt

Hillsdale City Council Ward III – Bruce A. Sharp

Jonesville Mayor -- Gerald E. Arno

Jonesville City Council – Tim Bowman, Delesha Padula, Andy Penrose

Reading Mayor – Melani D. Matthews

Reading City Council (4-year term) – Nancy A. Briggs, Chad Penney

Reading City Council (partial term ending 1/1/2023) – Rebecca Matz

Adams Twp. Supervisor – Mark D. Nichols (R)

Adams Twp. Clerk – Stephanie Scott (R)

Adams Twp. Treasurer – Patricia A. Williams (R)

Adams Twp. Trustee – Jason Griffiths (R), Randy G. Johnson (R)

Allen Twp. Supervisor – Steven Iles (R)

Allen Twp. Clerk – Kimberly Wilson (R)

Allen Twp. Treasurer – Amy Jo Huepenbecker (R)

Allen Twp. Trustee – David Payn (R), Kenneth Todd (R)

Amboy Twp. Supervisor – Brad A. Smith (R)

Amboy Twp. Clerk – Betty Burkhart (R)

Amboy Twp. Treasurer – Mary Anne Bunce (R)

Amboy Twp. Trustee – John Burkhart (R), Jason Lautermilch (R)

Cambria Twp. Supervisor – Glenn Frobel (R)

Cambria Twp. Clerk – Carol A. Rosales (R)

Cambria Twp. Treasurer – Shelly Neukom (R)

Cambria Twp. Trustee – Eric D. Baumgartner (R), Gina Fosdick (R)

Camden Twp. Supervisor – Duane G. Carlson (R)

Camden Twp. Clerk – Kris Dewey (R)

Camden Twp. Treasurer – Nicholas Postula (R)

Camden Twp. Trustee – David Hutchins (D), Linda Ash (R)

Camden Twp. Library Board – Joyce R. Daglow, Patsy Kowitz, Barbara A. Ogle + 3 seats with no candidates

Fayette Twp. Supervisor – Tony Baker (R)

Fayette Twp. Clerk – Karen Sparks (R)

Fayette Twp. Treasurer – Nancu DuBois (R)

Fayette Twp. Trustee – Nate Baker (R), Alfred C. DuBois (R)

Hillsdale Twp. Supervisor – Jacquelyn Sullivan (R)

Hillsdale Twp. Clerk – Janel R. Stewart (R)

Hillsdale Twp. Treasurer – Kelly L. Lantis (R)

Hillsdale Twp. Trustee – Rick Emery (R), Timothy A. Wilcox (R)

Jefferson Twp. Supervisor – Steve Wismar (R)

Jefferson Twp. Clerk – Debra Penney (R)

Jefferson Twp. Treasurer – James L. Lockwood (R)

Jefferson Twp. Trustee – Richard D. Deller (R), Barbie Keiser (R)

Litchfield Twp. Clerk – Vicki Heckel (R)

Litchfield Twp. Treasurer – Sara M. Stockman (R)

Litchfield Twp. Trustee – Kenneth M. Burns (R), Ben Thomas (R)

Moscow Twp. Supervisor – William J. Petrie (R)

Moscow Twp. Treasurer – Mary L. Rutan (R)

Pittsford Twp. Supervisor – Leaann Zimmerman (R)

Pittsford Twp. Clerk – Cinda L. Walton (R)

Pittsford Twp. Treasurer – Tonya R. Billington (R)

Pittsford Twp. Trustee – Dave Siegel (R), Melvin Tuckerman (R)

Pittsford Twp. Library Board – Linda D. Krasny, Kristina Saunders, Patricia K. Shaw, Trisha Weaver, Stacy Gamble, Marissa Shaw, Beth A. Wickard

Ransom Twp. Supervisor – Clifford Fether (R)

Ransom Twp. Clerk – Susan L. Ruder (R)

Ransom Twp. Treasurer – Ted Kneebush (R)

Ransom Twp. Trustee – Joyce L. McAllister (R), Dale Ruder (R)

Reading Twp. Supervisor – Andrew T. Barnhart (R)

Reading Twp. Clerk – Kathy Flaugher (R)

Reading Twp. Treasurer – Claudia A. Mesarosh (R)

Reading Twp. Trustee – Allan J. Andrews (R), Ronald L. Parker (R)

Scipio Twp. Supervisor – Todd Miller (R)

Scipio Twp. Clerk – Judy Leedy (R)

Scipio Twp. Treasurer – Gary L. Nye (R)

Scipio Twp. Trustee – Cynthia Magda (R), Mary Wallen (R)

Somerset Twp. Supervisor – Tim Shaw (R)

Somerset Twp. Clerk – Mike Bohnet (R)

Somerset Twp. Treasurer – Josh Bice (R)

Somerset Twp. Trustee – David M. Pumfrey (D), Steve Meckley (R)

Woodbridge Twp. Supervisor – Kevin Willard Vincent (R)

Woodbridge Twp. Clerk – Martha J. Crow -- (R)

Woodbridge Twp. Treasurer – Grace Reed (R)

Woodbridge Twp. Trustee – Max Moore (R), Charles Watkins (R)

Wright Twp. Supervisor – Frederick J. Horwath (R)

Wright Twp. Clerk – Maghann Zimmerman (R)

Wright Twp. Treasurer – Donald Achenbach (R)

Wright Twp. Trustee – W. Thomas Kushmaul (R), William E. White, I (R)

Hillsdale School Board (6-year term) – Nicole A. Hoffman, Kathy Peterson, Rebecca Portteus

Hillsdale School Board (partial term ending 12/31/2024) – Eric A. Moore

Jonesville School Board – Travis Berlin, Kathy Schmitt, Thomas Lee Thompson

Litchfield School Board – Maurice L. Parks, III + 3 seats with no candidates

North Adams-Jerome School Board (partial term ending 12/31/2022) – No candidates on ballot

Pittsford School Board (6-year term) – Brandi Revers + one seat with no candidate

Pittsford School Board (partial term ending 12/31/2024) – No candidates on ballot

Reading School Board – Justine K. Galloway, Ron Grossheim, Sr., Gary D. Sims

Waldron School Board – Virginia Ardis + 2 seats with no candidates

