DECISION 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 7th District

Results are in for the Michigan House of Representatives 7th District:

Tim Walberg (R) (incumbent) 193,137

Gretchen Driskell (D) 137,067

Items on the ballot include the Michigan House of Representatives in the 7th District.

The district serves western Ann Arbor and part of Monroe County as well as parts of Lansing in Eaton County.

Incumbent Tim Walberg ( R) challenged by Gretchen Driskell, former mayor of Saline who was the Democratic nominee in 2016 and 2018.

