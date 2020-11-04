Advertisement

DECISION 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 7th District

Results are in: Republican incumbent Tim Walberg is challenged by Democrat Gretchen Driskell.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Results are in for the Michigan House of Representatives 7th District:

  • Tim Walberg (R) (incumbent) 193,137
  • Gretchen Driskell (D) 137,067

Items on the ballot include the Michigan House of Representatives in the 7th District.

The district serves western Ann Arbor and part of Monroe County as well as parts of Lansing in Eaton County.

Incumbent Tim Walberg ( R) challenged by Gretchen Driskell, former mayor of Saline who was the Democratic nominee in 2016 and 2018.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

