Decision 2020: Members of the state board of education

(none)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WILX) - Voters have been asked to choose who will be on the state board of education.

The board is composed of eight voting members who are elected to eight-year terms by the state at large. Elections to the board are held in every even-numbered year. The two candidates with the most votes are elected to eight-year terms on the board. The board elects a president, secretary, and treasurer from among its members.

General election candidates:

  • Ellen Lipton  (Democratic Party)
  • Jason Strayhorn  (Democratic Party)
  • Tami Carlone  (Republican Party)
  • Michelle Frederick  (Republican Party)
  • Tom Mair  (Green Party)
  • Bill Hall  (Libertarian Party)
  • Richard Hewer  (Libertarian Party)
  • Karen Adams  (U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan)
  • Douglas Levesque  (U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan)
  • Mary Anne Hering  (Working Class Party)
  • Hali McEachern  (Working Class Party)

