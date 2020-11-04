Covid Issues Plague Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have canceled practice after another COVID-19 infection. The team says a practice squad player tested positive today. KUSA-TV in Denver reported that player was offensive lineman Darrin Paulo. Already in quarantine are Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak and starting right guard Graham Glasgow. The Broncos were planning a walkthrough today. But other than players who need treatment all football activities are taking place remotely with players Zooming into their meetings from home. The Broncos plan to resume practice tomorrow. They visit the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.