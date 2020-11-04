Advertisement

Covid Issues Plague Broncos

Denver Broncos linebackers Anthony Chickillo, front, and Derrek Tuszka take part in drills during NFL football practice at the team's training headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Englewood, Colo.
Denver Broncos linebackers Anthony Chickillo, front, and Derrek Tuszka take part in drills during NFL football practice at the team's training headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Englewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have canceled practice after another COVID-19 infection. The team says a practice squad player tested positive today. KUSA-TV in Denver reported that player was offensive lineman Darrin Paulo. Already in quarantine are Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak and starting right guard Graham Glasgow. The Broncos were planning a walkthrough today. But other than players who need treatment all football activities are taking place remotely with players Zooming into their meetings from home. The Broncos plan to resume practice tomorrow. They visit the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

Latest News

News

MHSAA Monitoring COVID cases, won’t reduce football attendance

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They say teams under quarantine is the lowest since September.

Sports

Beckham To Undergo Surgery

Updated: 31 minutes ago
He is lost to Browns for the season

Sports

49ers Shut Down Training Faciity

Updated: 35 minutes ago
It's a precautionary move

Sports

MAC Season Begins Wednesday Night

Updated: 42 minutes ago
All teams in action Wednesday night

Latest News

Sports

Gholston, Stafford, Sidelined With Covid Issues

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Stafford tested false positive during training camp

Sports

South Carolina Can Have Some Basketball Fans

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST
Up to 3,500 may attend at least so far

Sports

Packers Have Covid Issues

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST
Packers reeling after loss to Vikings last Sunday

Sports

Elway Tests Positive

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST
Team President is positive as well

Sports

Wisconsin Loses Second Straight Game to Covid

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST
Michigan game next week is likely iffy

Sports

Fred Heumann Added to WILX-TV Staff

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST
He once worked at WILX with Staudt in the 1980s