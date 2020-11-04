Advertisement

Beckham To Undergo Surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and others celebrate Beckham's touchdown late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and others celebrate Beckham's touchdown late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has surgery scheduled to repair a torn knee ligament that ended his season. Andrew Berry, the team’s general manager and executive vice president, said Beckham will have the procedure “early next week.” Beckham tore a knee ligament in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati. Beckham’s loss is a major blow to the Browns, who have a bye this week and host Houston on Nov. 15.

Latest News

News

MHSAA Monitoring COVID cases, won’t reduce football attendance

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They say teams under quarantine is the lowest since September.

Sports

Covid Issues Plague Broncos

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Wednesday practice canceled

Sports

49ers Shut Down Training Faciity

Updated: 35 minutes ago
It's a precautionary move

Sports

MAC Season Begins Wednesday Night

Updated: 42 minutes ago
All teams in action Wednesday night

Latest News

Sports

Gholston, Stafford, Sidelined With Covid Issues

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Stafford tested false positive during training camp

Sports

South Carolina Can Have Some Basketball Fans

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST
Up to 3,500 may attend at least so far

Sports

Packers Have Covid Issues

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST
Packers reeling after loss to Vikings last Sunday

Sports

Elway Tests Positive

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST
Team President is positive as well

Sports

Wisconsin Loses Second Straight Game to Covid

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST
Michigan game next week is likely iffy

Sports

Fred Heumann Added to WILX-TV Staff

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST
He once worked at WILX with Staudt in the 1980s