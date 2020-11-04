Beckham To Undergo Surgery

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has surgery scheduled to repair a torn knee ligament that ended his season. Andrew Berry, the team’s general manager and executive vice president, said Beckham will have the procedure “early next week.” Beckham tore a knee ligament in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati. Beckham’s loss is a major blow to the Browns, who have a bye this week and host Houston on Nov. 15.