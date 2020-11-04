Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Antrim County Clerk Office noticed some inaccuracies with posted unofficial results at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. They immediately reviewed the results.

The Antrim County Clerk’s Office has been working around the clock to identify what caused the inaccuracies.

The total votes that were counted by the election software did not match printed tabulator tapes. Official results were based upon the printed tabulator tapes.

Therefore, the printed tabulated tapes from each precinct will be counted manually. The results will be deemed “official” once the independent board of canvassers verifies them.

Soon, revised unofficial results will be posted back up.

