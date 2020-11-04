Advertisement

49ers Shut Down Training Faciity

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, empty seats are shown at Levi's Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif. California health officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, that they will allow a limited number of fans to attend professional sporting events in counties with lower rates of transmission of the coronavirus. That includes Santa Clara County, home to the San Francisco 49ers professional football team, but health officials there said they won't allow fans at such events anytime soon.
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, empty seats are shown at Levi's Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif. California health officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, that they will allow a limited number of fans to attend professional sporting events in counties with lower rates of transmission of the coronavirus. That includes Santa Clara County, home to the San Francisco 49ers professional football team, but health officials there said they won't allow fans at such events anytime soon.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
-SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay tomorrow night, as of now. The team says the player immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. A person familiar with the plans says the game against the Packers is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t made any announcement.

