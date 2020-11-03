Wisconsin Loses Second Straight Game to Covid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Saturday’s Purdue at Wisconsin Big Ten football game has been canceled. Wisconsin, for the second week in a row, has lost a game that will not be made up. Wisconsin was to have played at Nebraska last Saturday. Wisconsin reports 15 athletes and 12 staff members dealing with the virus. Wisconsin’s next scheduled game is at Michigan, 7:30pm November 14th. Wisconsin won its only game against Illinois 45-7, in Madison, back on October 23rd. The Badgers cannot lose any more games to be eligible to play in the Big Ten championship game.

