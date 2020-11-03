Advertisement

Water bills delayed for East Lansing residents

(AP)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing will be delaying water bills for residents in Cycle 3. This is due to an issue with billing software.

With the billing delay, the payment due date will be given an extension. Residents will be allowed to have 20 days to pay once the billing software is working properly.

A map of general water meter readings.
A map of general water meter readings.(City of East Lansing)

Residents would have normally received their bill around October 31. They would’ve had a November 20 payment due date.

Also, keep in mind that the online bill and payment portal will be unavailable for the time being. City of East Lansing staff are working diligently around the clock to correct this issue.

For any questions or concerns about water bills, click here.

