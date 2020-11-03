Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: is refinancing an option?

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -You see the ads and probably hear the promises: refinancing your house is a must right now! But, is refinancing really a good step for you?

TikTok videos and Zoom reunions may be the most popular trends of the pandemic, but there’s one more activity enjoying a resurgence-refinancing!

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili says mortgage rates are the lowest he’s seen in his entire career.

But he says you don’t want to get hung up on the low rate. Instead, you want to look at how much interest you’ll be spending.

“The way mortgages amortize you pay the most interest on the first payment and then the amount of interest that gets paid with each payment goes down the further you are into the mortgage. You could have a case that you’re 8, 9 or 10 years into a mortgage with a higher rate but if you refinance at a lower rate you could end up paying higher interest,” said Joyce.

So, it’s important to factor this in before you get seduced by the low rates out there.

You don’t want to just assume refinancing is the best option without first doing a little research and some basic math.

