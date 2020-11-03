Advertisement

Watch live 2020 Election Day coverage

Decision 2020
Decision 2020
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Everything you need to know on Election Day

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Here’s what you can expect on Election Day.

Puerto Rico to vote on statehood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It’s been a US territory since 1952.

USPS lagging with mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
More than half the states in the US do not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day.

NYPD Aviation Unit monitoring Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It’s part of an election security plan.

Eta strengthens to category 4 hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The last time a category 4 hurricane was recorded was 12 years ago.

11-3 A.M. Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
11-3 A.M. Weather

Policing the polls

Updated: 8 hours ago
In a matter of hours, polling locations will open their doors for Election Day. Monday night, police and city clerks were preparing to keep mid-Michigan voters safe as they vote in-person on Tuesday.

Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Detroit on Election Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
While awaiting election results like everyone else, Sen. Kamala Harris will be stopping by Detroit on Election Day for an event.

President Trump and VP Pence make final stop in Grand Rapids

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump stops in Grand Rapids, MI right before the polls open.

East Lansing Police prepare for Election Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
In a matter of hours, polling locations will open their doors for election day. Monday night, police and city clerks were preparing to keep mid-Michigan voters safe as they vote in-person on Tuesday.