News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Game of the Week
Sports Blitz
In My View
Seniors Sidelined
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Map
School Zone Diaries
School Zone
Studio 10
Abood Law Firm
Animals and Pets
Beauty and Fashion
Community Calendar
Family and Health
Featured Guests
Food
Fun and To-Do
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Submit Photos and Videos
Decision 2020
Election Results
VUit: Battleground States
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Schedule
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
Advertisement
Watch live 2020 Election Day coverage
Decision 2020
(WILX)
By
WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:16 AM EST
|
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Everything you need to know on Election Day
Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By
WILX News 10
Here’s what you can expect on Election Day.
News
Puerto Rico to vote on statehood
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
It’s been a US territory since 1952.
News
USPS lagging with mail-in ballots
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
More than half the states in the US do not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day.
News
NYPD Aviation Unit monitoring Election Day
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
It’s part of an election security plan.
Latest News
News
Eta strengthens to category 4 hurricane
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The last time a category 4 hurricane was recorded was 12 years ago.
News
11-3 A.M. Weather
Updated: 3 hours ago
11-3 A.M. Weather
News
Policing the polls
Updated: 8 hours ago
In a matter of hours, polling locations will open their doors for Election Day. Monday night, police and city clerks were preparing to keep mid-Michigan voters safe as they vote in-person on Tuesday.
News
Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Detroit on Election Day
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
While awaiting election results like everyone else, Sen. Kamala Harris will be stopping by Detroit on Election Day for an event.
News
President Trump and VP Pence make final stop in Grand Rapids
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
President Trump stops in Grand Rapids, MI right before the polls open.
News
East Lansing Police prepare for Election Day
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Rachel Sweet
In a matter of hours, polling locations will open their doors for election day. Monday night, police and city clerks were preparing to keep mid-Michigan voters safe as they vote in-person on Tuesday.