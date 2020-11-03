USPS lagging with mail-in ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The US Postal Service is lagging when it comes to delivering mail-in ballots.

Sunday U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the agency to reinforce “special procedures” to make sure it “delivers every ballot possible by the cutoff time on election day.”

For the fourth consecutive day, the postal service is reporting fewer on-time ballot deliveries.

That means some mail-in ballots are at significant risk of not arriving to election offices in time to be counted.

USPS will also reinforce to managers that “all ballots with a local destination must be cleared and processed on the same day or no later than the next morning for delivery to local offices, from now through at least November 7," according to Sullivan.

Right now Michigan along with Arizona, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Carolina, and parts of Texas and Florida are under the 90% “on-time delivery” mark.

28 states will not accept ballots arriving after Election Day even if they are postmarked before Nov. 3, including Michigan.

