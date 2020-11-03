Advertisement

Those positive for COVID-19 can still vote on Election Day

The CDC recommends alternative voting options for those who have tested positive.
The CDC says those with COVID-19 still have the right to vote.
The CDC says those with COVID-19 still have the right to vote.(MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control says people with COVID-19 can still vote in person.

The agency says anyone isolating with the virus or who may have been exposed can still exercise their right to vote safely.

“Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine,” the CDC’s recently updated guidelines say.

Upon arriving at a polling location, they should let a poll worker know their situation. All poll workers should be wearing PPE.

Overall, the CDC recommends alternative voting options for those who are sick including a designated polling site or curbside voting.

For tips on reducing the spread of COVID-19 while at the polls, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jewish cemetery vandalized hours before rally

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Headstones were spray painted with phrases in red including “MAGA.”

VOD Recordings

96 year-old Wheatfield Twp. poll worker has been brightening election day for 70+ years

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Violet Lentz has been opening polls in Wheatfield Twp the same way for decades.

News

Watch live 2020 Election Day coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Watch live Election Day coverage from NBC

News

Everything you need to know on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Here’s what you can expect on Election Day.

Latest News

News

Puerto Rico to vote on statehood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It’s been a US territory since 1952.

News

USPS lagging with mail-in ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
More than half the states in the US do not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day.

News

NYPD Aviation Unit monitoring Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It’s part of an election security plan.

News

Eta strengthens to category 4 hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The last time a category 4 hurricane was recorded was 12 years ago.

News

11-3 A.M. Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
11-3 A.M. Weather

News

Policing the polls

Updated: 10 hours ago
In a matter of hours, polling locations will open their doors for Election Day. Monday night, police and city clerks were preparing to keep mid-Michigan voters safe as they vote in-person on Tuesday.