Those positive for COVID-19 can still vote on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control says people with COVID-19 can still vote in person.

The agency says anyone isolating with the virus or who may have been exposed can still exercise their right to vote safely.

“Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine,” the CDC’s recently updated guidelines say.

Upon arriving at a polling location, they should let a poll worker know their situation. All poll workers should be wearing PPE.

Overall, the CDC recommends alternative voting options for those who are sick including a designated polling site or curbside voting.

For tips on reducing the spread of COVID-19 while at the polls, click HERE.

