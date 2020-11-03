Suspect that ran from fatal accident taken into custody

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning an accident at S. Pennsylvania Ave near Keystone Ave in Lansing involving two vehicles resulted in critical injuries, road closures and an investigation.

Lansing Police were dispatched to a serious accident involving a white SUV and a burgundy sedan. In the sedan, officers located a driver and a passenger, who were transported to a local hospital where they passed away.

No occupants were found in the SUV and it was reported that the driver fled on foot. Officers received a description of the male driver, who was located a short time later near S. Cedar and Miller where he was taken into custody.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The preliminary investigation states that the sedan was traveling south on Pennsylvania, attempting to turn east onto Keystone Avenue. The SUV was traveling north on Pennsylvania when it struck the sedan. The speed of the sedan appears to be one of the factors in the accident.

The names of the two occupants of the sedan have not been released.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

This is a developing story as the investigation is ongoing. WILX will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.