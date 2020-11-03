Advertisement

Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Detroit on Election Day

(David Dermer | AP)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While awaiting election results like everyone else, Sen. Kamala Harris will be stopping by Detroit on Election Day for an event. The event will be centered around political engagement and encouraging people to take to the polls.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be in Columbus, Ohio for press as well as a voter mobilization event.

Later that evening, Harris will join Emhoff and Former Vice President Biden for a public address in Wilmington, Delaware.

Perhaps by then, we will all know who the presidential candidate will be. WILX News 10 will keep you updated with election coverage.

