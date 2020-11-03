Secretary of State Benson: 92% of all absentee ballots have been returned

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted out election updates regarding the state of Michigan. She stated that 92% of all absentee ballots have been returned.

She also stated that absentee ballot counting is going well due to the service of election workers.

Here is the official statement from Secretary of State Benson’s Twitter:

Update from Michigan:



✅ 92%+ of all absentee ballots are returned (still 4 hours to go if you haven’t dropped yours off yet!)



✅Absentee counting is going smoothly & very efficiently.



✅ Precincts are islands of calm, welcoming a steady stream of voters throughout the day. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 3, 2020

