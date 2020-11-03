Advertisement

Secretary of State Benson: 92% of all absentee ballots have been returned

(State of Michigan/WLUC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted out election updates regarding the state of Michigan. She stated that 92% of all absentee ballots have been returned.

She also stated that absentee ballot counting is going well due to the service of election workers.

Here is the official statement from Secretary of State Benson’s Twitter:

