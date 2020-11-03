Advertisement

Puerto Rico to vote on statehood

It’s been a US territory since 1952.
Puerto Rico is set to vote on Sunday, June 11, 2017 on becoming the 51st state.
Puerto Rico is set to vote on Sunday, June 11, 2017 on becoming the 51st state. (KY3)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Today the people of Puerto Rico will vote on whether they want their territory to become a state.

A referendum on the ballot supports making Puerto Rico the 51st US state but the referendum is non-binding. That means it will still be in the hands of congress whether Puerto Rico receives statehood.

The question on the ballot says “Should Puerto Rico be immediately admitted into the Union as a state?” and voters have the option to answer “Yes” or “No.”

As a US territory, Puerto Ricans are natural-born US citizens and can vote in presidential primary elections. They are not eligible to vote the general election unless they live on the mainland. They don’t have a vote in and are not represented in Congress.

Puerto Ricans do vote for a resident commissioner to the U.S. House of Representatives, who is permitted to vote on committees and introduce legislation.

The US invaded and attained the small island in the Caribbean 1,150 miles southeast of Florida during the Spanish-American War of 1898. It has been a US territory since 1952.

