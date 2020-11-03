Advertisement

President Trump and VP Pence make final stop in Grand Rapids

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is Election Day. Therefore, candidates are doing their best to speak with every single state and community.

President Trump stops in Grand Rapids, MI right before the polls open. He will address the crowd for about an hour and a half. VP Mike Pence is there to accompany him and will address the crowd first as Trump is traveling directly from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Policing the polls

Updated: 53 minutes ago
In a matter of hours, polling locations will open their doors for Election Day. Monday night, police and city clerks were preparing to keep mid-Michigan voters safe as they vote in-person on Tuesday.

News

Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Detroit on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
While awaiting election results like everyone else, Sen. Kamala Harris will be stopping by Detroit on Election Day for an event.

News

East Lansing Police prepare for Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
In a matter of hours, polling locations will open their doors for election day. Monday night, police and city clerks were preparing to keep mid-Michigan voters safe as they vote in-person on Tuesday.

News

Watching Your Wallet: is refinancing an option?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
You see the ads and probably hear the promises: refinancing your house is a must right now! But, is refinancing really a good step for you?

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Watching Your Wallet: Is refinancing a good option?

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watching Your Wallet: Is refinancing a good option?

VOD Recordings

Heyward helps MSU defeat Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Heyward helps MSU defeat Michigan

VOD Recordings

Restaurants will begin contact tracing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Restaurants will begin contact tracing

VOD Recordings

Lansing clerk starts processing absentee ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials start processing absentee ballots

News

WILX Weather Evening 11/2/2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 11/2/2020

VOD Recordings

Spartans feel happy about the win

Updated: 5 hours ago
Spartans feel happy about the win