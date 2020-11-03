President Trump and VP Pence make final stop in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is Election Day. Therefore, candidates are doing their best to speak with every single state and community.

President Trump stops in Grand Rapids, MI right before the polls open. He will address the crowd for about an hour and a half. VP Mike Pence is there to accompany him and will address the crowd first as Trump is traveling directly from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.