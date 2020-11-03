Advertisement

NYPD Aviation Unit monitoring Election Day

It’s part of an election security plan.
The New York Police Department suspended an officer after he was seen on video saying “Trump 2020” over a patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker, a violation of department rules.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WILX) - New York police are monitoring the city and voters this election day both on the ground and in the sky.

Police say their aviation unit will be part of an election security plan.

Officials are concerned about possible violence over the next few days. The plane can beam information and live video from their cameras and body heat detectors to units on the ground.

Pilots can also watch rooftops to make sure nothing is thrown at protesters, if there are any. Police say their main goal is to keep everyone safe.

“We also follow any groups that may break away that have separate intentions with the protesters that may go down another street to create some sort of disorderly situation,” said NYPD Detective Christian Delacruz.

The NYPD Aviation Unit is the world’s oldest police aviation unit. In addition to security detail, the unit’s duties include emergency water rescues and protecting New York City against terrorism activities.

