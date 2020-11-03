Jewish cemetery vandalized hours before rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Yesterday a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids was vandalized with pro-Trump messages.

Numerous headstones were spray painted in red paint with “Trump” and “MAGA” spelled out at Ahavas Achim cemetery in Grand Rapids.

It happened just hours before President Trump held a rally in the city.

The Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus says the intimidating messages have failed and that the Grand Rapids' Jewish community will not cower to this “vile attack.”

Grand Rapids Police are investigating but found no evidence left at the scene. There are currently no suspects in custody.

The Anti-Defamation League tweeted that they are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement

We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism. pic.twitter.com/mVeGrlsWxE — ADL Michigan (@ADLMichigan) November 2, 2020

