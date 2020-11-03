Jackson Public Schools to suspend in-person learning through Thanksgiving break

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools has provided an official statement confirming that the district will not return to in-person learning all the way through Thanksgiving break.

The statement comes after a second staff member at Parkside tested positive for COVID-19.

At this point, those who may have come into contact with the affected person have been notified and are aware.

This means that hybrid learning will not resume until Monday, November 30. Jackson Public Schools urges community members to be safe, to be cautious, and to follow all state-mandated COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The official statement is here:

