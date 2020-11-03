Advertisement

In My View 11/2/2020: Big Ten basketball

In My View 11/2/2020
In My View 11/2/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For sure Big Ten basketball will be different from Big Ten football in that there is more schedule flexibility.  There may be fewer games, 27 instead of 31 and few if any fans in the stands—but all the Big Ten games should be played because there are more dates available and basketball can play more than one game a week.   Football just can’t do it which will affect the final standings in the Big Ten when the season ends next month in my view.

