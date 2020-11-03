In My View 11/2/2020: Big Ten basketball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For sure Big Ten basketball will be different from Big Ten football in that there is more schedule flexibility. There may be fewer games, 27 instead of 31 and few if any fans in the stands—but all the Big Ten games should be played because there are more dates available and basketball can play more than one game a week. Football just can’t do it which will affect the final standings in the Big Ten when the season ends next month in my view.

