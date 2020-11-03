Advertisement

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse in Jackson warning of possible COVID-19 exposure

(WJHG)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Representatives of the Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse in Jackson say they are working with the Jackson County Health Department to identify individuals at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

They’re asking anyone who ate at Ichiban between Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

People should immediately quarantine themselves and seek testing if they are experiencing fever, coughing, headache, sore throat, runny nose or congestion, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, loss of taste or smell.

Ichiban has deep cleaned their facility in order to mitigate any further risk to their staff or patrons.  Known close contacts of positive individuals are being contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from their last day of exposure.

The Jackson County Health Department may contact members of the public if they are identified as a close contact to those affected by the virus. Strategies and restrictions are in place to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible, but officials are asking the public to help by taking every possible opportunity to practice prevention and social distancing.

For COVID-19 testing in Jackson County, you can contact the Henry Ford COVID-19 Patient Hotline at (517)205-6100, or the Center for Family Health Hotline at (517)748-5363.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

